Who let the cows out?

The herd spends its entire life outside, including winter. The only time the cows get inside a barn is for milking.

"They've been outside a long time," WCROC communications specialist Esther Jordan said of the herd.

"The cows have been outside for 15 years," WCROC scientist Brad Heins said of how long WCROC has been using out winter. "(Cows have) been raised that way for a long time."

WCROC cows in the roughly 130 organic milking dairy herd are outside even temperatures drop well below freezing and the north wind blows.

The cows don't mind but sometimes, the public does, Jordan said. The WCROC outdoor dairy herd sometimes generates calls to law enforcement from the concerned public who worry the cows are too cold, Jordan said.

"They see them outside and think something is wrong," Heins said.

Heins and Jordan assure the public the cows aren't cold and they've got the scientific data to prove it.

When Heins arrived at WCROC several years ago he decided to formally study the outdoor life of cows.

The cows wear tracking devices as collars around their necks or tags in their ears. The devices record data of differing specifics such as activity and cud chewing. The data recorded indicates the condition and health of the animal, Heins said.

The cows will stay in WCRO pastures, including along U.S. Highway 59, for as long as the snow allows. Heins said the cows are moved from the pasture before the snow gets too deep. The cows are moved to an outdoor pen.

"We provide a shelter from the wind, natural trees and bedding and we feed them according to the nutrient requirements," Heins said.

Spending the winter outside makes for healthy cows, Heins said.

The ear and collar tracking devices record the number of times a cow chews its cud. Cows that are eating well chew their cud frequently. The data shows that out-wintered cows eat well and chew their cud frequently which indicate good health, Heins said.

"Three years ago during the Polar Vortex when it got really cold, our cows ate 25 percent more feed," Heins said.

Feed costs may increase during the winter but that increase is offset by the quality of the milk, he said.

"We don't lose milk production," Heins said. The risk of mastitis and other ailments is reduced when cows are out wintered, Heins said,

"During the winter our somatic cell count goes down," Heins said, because the mastitis is reduced. "The lower the somatic cell count the more we get paid for out milk."

The cows will outside this winter even when the temperature slides to 20 more degrees below zero.

"The wind is more of a problem and not the cold," Heins said. The cows have a wooden wall shelter and trees to protect them from the wind and "they don't have any problems as long as they keep out of the wind."