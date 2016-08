Ehlers Nelson engagement

Emily Ehlers and Zachary Nelson are engaged to be married Dec. 17, 2016 at Salem Lutheran Church in Hitterdal.

Emily is the daughter of Doug and Sharon Ehlers of Morris and is employed as an RN at Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

Zachary is the son of Dave and Sherry Nelson of Hitterdal and is part owner of Nelson Auto Body in Hitterdal.

