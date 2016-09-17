Farmers to head to harvest

A corn field west of Morris. Corn harvest should start toward the end of the month and early October in area fields. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune

A soybean field west of Morris. Soybean harvest should be in full swing in area fields soon. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune

The bulk of the soybean harvest should start soon in the area, those who work with crops year round said.

"We've seen a few edible beans already started, with soybeans more toward the end of this week," Terry Johnson said Sept. 12. Terry Johnson, the manager of CHS New Horizons in Morris, said soybean harvest should start the week of September 19 and be in full swing later this month. Corn harvest could start around the first of October.

"The last few years farmers got going in the last week in September. I think this will be a normal year," said Bob Johnson of Johnson Grain in Morris.

The operators at the two grain businesses don't expect prices for corn or soybeans to increase much during or after harvest.

"Bean prices are a buck more than last year at this time but corn prices are lower," Bob Johnson said.

"Price wise it will be fairly flat," Terry Johnson said.

Farmer Greg Fynboh is not optimistic about any price increases. But, Fynboh said, farmers have dealt with low prices before.

Farmers will often delay equipment purchases and any spending on personal items such as vacations during times when prices are low, Fynboh said.

Prices are likely to remain low but yields should overall be good in area fields, Terry Johnson said.

"In this area, the growing season was just about ideal," Terry Johnson said. "We got real dry toward the end of June but the rains came around the first of July. This area is pretty fortunate. We're anticipating a pretty good crop."

Yet, Terry Johnson said, there will be pockets that didn't fair so well this season.

"I heard from a couple of guys west of Morris that crops (aren't so good)," Bob Johnson said. "Yields are always gonna be all over the board."

"I think (crops) look pretty good most days," Fynboh said. But, on other days, he walks into a field and the view isn't so good.

"I never know for sure until I get into the field for harvest," Fynboh said.

Bob Johnson said the area may still have too much planted corn for the market demand. That can cause corn prices to stay low, he said.

Fynboh said he still plants in a 50-50 rotation with soybeans and corn. He's considering adding a third crop such as wheat next year. The prices of wheat aren't very high but it could help diversify his market, Fynboh said.

The 2015 harvest produced some very good yields.

If the 2016 harvest is good, there should be enough storage if farmers choose to store grain to sell later, Terry Johnson said.

Farmers and other ag businesses have added a lot of storage over the last five-to-six years, Terry Johnson said. "There's storage out there," he said.