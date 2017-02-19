Minnesota Century Farm applications now being accepted

Family farms are recognized as Century Farms when three requirements are met. The farm must be: 1) at least 100 years old according to authentic land records; 2) in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years (continuous residence on the farm is not required); and 3) at least 50 acres.

A commemorative certificate signed by State Fair Board of Managers President Sharon Wessel, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap and Governor Mark Dayton will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Century Farm status.

Applications are available online at mnstatefair.org (click the "Recognition Programs" link at the bottom of the home page); at fbmn.org; by calling the State Fair at (651) 288-4400; or at statewide county extension and county Farm Bureau offices.

The submission deadline is Monday, April 3. Recipients will be announced in May. Previously recognized families should not reapply.

Information on Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2017 Minnesota State Fair. A Century Farm database is also available at fbmn.org.

The 2017 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 24 - Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Minnesota Farm Bureau is comprised of 78 local Farm Bureau associations across Minnesota. Members make their views known to political leaders, state government officials, special interest groups and the general public. Programs for young farmers and ranchers develop leadership skills and improve farm management. Promotion and Education Committee members work with programs such as Ag in the Classroom and safety education for children. Join Farm Bureau today and support efforts to serve as an advocate for rural Minnesota, fbmn.org.