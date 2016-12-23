Engagement
Lowell & Karen Moser of Morris are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel, to Travis Kloehn of Alexandria. Travis is the son of Nolan Kloehn and Kathy Kloehn of Alexandria. Rachel is currently employed as an RN at the Douglas County Hospital and Travis is employed as a mechanical engineer at Aagard in Alexandria. A March 2017 wedding is being planned.
Joe and Rose Dotterer of Bloomfield, Iowa, along with Arnie and Sharon Koehl of Hancock are happy to announce the engagement of their children, Rachel Dotterer to Harlan Koehl. A Jan. 29 wedding is being planned.