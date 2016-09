Kenai Owens Mitchell was born on August 31, 2016 at Stevens Community Medical Center in Morris, to Matthew and Kaiah Mitchell of Morris. Kenai weighed 8lbs 4oz and was 21.75 inches long. Grandparents are Gilbert and Jennie Mitchell from Villard, Minnesota and Bret and Deborah Cook from Greenville, California. Great-grandparents are Raymond Cheadle from Villard, Jim and Ilene Mitchell from Dilkon, Arizona, and Dennis and Olga Cook from Fairbanks, Alaska.