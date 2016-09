Anders Jeffrey Blair was born on September 12, 2016 at Stevens Community Medical Center in Morris to Cassie and Adam Blair of Morris.

Anders weighed 7 pounds 12.8 ounces and was 21 3/4 inches long.

Grandparents are Roger and Lynn Blair of Hancock and Jeff and Cindy Burgess of Starbuck. Great-grandparents are Bill Meyers and Marie Austin from Stevens County and Betty Burgess and Elwood Moseng from Montevideo, Minnesota.