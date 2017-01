Rilynn Anderson

Rilynn Mackenzie Anderson was born on January 6, 2017 at Stevens Community Medical Center in Morris to Stacy and Jeremy Anderson of Donnelly.

Rilynn weighed 6 lbs 11oz and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Jerry & Tammy Thorstad of Morris, Rick Ehrp & Lois Tatge of Chokio, and Kevin & Sue Anderson of Nisswa.

