Melberg Sayles Engagement

Kirby Sayles and Alissa Melberg are happy to announce their engagement. Kirby graduated from St. Cloud State University and currently teaches third grade at Morris Area Elementary School.

Alissa graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris and is currently the Student Employment Coordinator at UMM. Kirby is the son of Dan and Casey Sayles. Alissa is the daughter of Penny Melberg and Keith Wetzel and Jay and Laurie Melberg. Their wedding will be held October 15, 2016 at Kongsvinger Lutheran Church in Donnelly, Minnesota.