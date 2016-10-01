Hiemer-Morton engagement

Todd and Trina Hiemer of Horace, North Dakota are happy to announce the engage of their daughter Darian Nikole to Chase Douglas, son of Doug and RaNae Morton of Morris.

Danian is a 2011 graduate of West Fargo and a 2016 graduate of NDSU with an Equine and Animal Science degree. Chase is a 2009 graduate of MSCTC-Wadena with an Electrician degree. Darian is employed by NDSU Equine Center in Fargo and Chase is employed by Messner Electric in Hancock.

The wedding will take place on Aug. 19, 2017 at Rustic Oaks in Moorhead.