Thooft-Erickson engagement

Parents of the couple are Tom and Susan Thooft of Cyrus, and Kelly and Audrey Erickson of Starbuck.

Megan is a 2009 graduate of Morris Area High School, and will graduate in May from the College of St. Scholastica with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. Neal is a 2009 graduate of Minnewaska Area High School, a 2011 graduate of Ridgewater College, and is employed at the Pope County Highway Department.

An April 2017 wedding is planned