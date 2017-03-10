Engagements
Fennell, Gades
David and Mary Fennell of Fergus Falls and David and Dawn Gades of Holloway are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Nicole Fennell and Nathan Gades. Nicole graduated from Fergus Falls in 2011, attended North Dakota State College of Science, graduating in 2016 with an Occupational Therapy Assistant degree and is currently working as an Occupational Therapy Assistant at Big Stone Therapies of Benson and Morris. Nathan graduated from Morris in 2009 and attended North Dakota State College of Science graduating in 2011 with a degree in Diesel Technology and is currently working as a diesel mechanic at Mark's Mobile Repair of Morris and on his family's farm. A June 17, 2017 wedding is planned in Morris.
McKenzie, Krusemark
Christine McKenzie and Mike Krusemark, both of Hoffman, Minnesota, announce their engagement.
Christine is the daughter of Randy and Bobbi Peterson of Clarkfield and Jim and Jaime McKenzie of Ivanhoe. Christine is a 2012 graduate of Yellow Medicine East High School and is the Circulation Director at the Morris Sun Tribune. Mike is the son of Lee Krusemark of Cyrus and Jenny and Trinity McDanel of St. Cloud. Mike is a 2011 graduate of Morris Area High School and is a Custom Applicator at CHS Prairie Lakes, Hoffman. Their wedding is planned for September 16, 2017 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Hoffman with a reception being held at Old #1 in Morris.
Thiel, Rodriguez
Allen and Dawn Thiel of Hancock are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Karissa Dawn to Herbie A. Rodriguez. An October 2017 wedding is being planned.