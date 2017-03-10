Engagements

McKenzie, Krusemark

Christine McKenzie and Mike Krusemark, both of Hoffman, Minnesota, announce their engagement.

Christine is the daughter of Randy and Bobbi Peterson of Clarkfield and Jim and Jaime McKenzie of Ivanhoe. Christine is a 2012 graduate of Yellow Medicine East High School and is the Circulation Director at the Morris Sun Tribune. Mike is the son of Lee Krusemark of Cyrus and Jenny and Trinity McDanel of St. Cloud. Mike is a 2011 graduate of Morris Area High School and is a Custom Applicator at CHS Prairie Lakes, Hoffman. Their wedding is planned for September 16, 2017 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Hoffman with a reception being held at Old #1 in Morris.

Thiel, Rodriguez

Allen and Dawn Thiel of Hancock are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Karissa Dawn to Herbie A. Rodriguez. An October 2017 wedding is being planned.