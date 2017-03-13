Fennell-Gades engaged

Nicole graduated from Fergus Falls in 2011, attended North Dakota State College of Science, graduating in 2016 with an Occupational Therapy Assistant degree and is currently working as an Occupational Therapy Assistant at Big Stone Therapies of Benson and Morris. Nathan graduated from Morris in 2009 and attended North Dakota State College of Science graduating in 2011 with a degree in Diesel Technology and is currently working as a diesel mechanic at Mark's Mobile Repair of Morris and on his family's farm.

A June 17, 2017 wedding is planned in Morris.