Gramm Flickinger engagement

Ted and Wanda Gramm of Hancock are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Erika Gramm to Will Flickinger. Erika graduated from Hancock High School in 2008, attended Bethel University in St. Paul, graduating in 2012 with a B.A. in business and human resources management and is working in Human Resources for Ethos Group in Irving, Texas. Will graduated from Atascocita High School, Humble, Texas, in 2008 and attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, graduating in 2015 with a B.S. in civil engineering and is currently working as traffic engineer with Westwood Professional Services in Plano, Texas.