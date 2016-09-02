Open Houses

There will be an open house bridal shower for Andrea Bobrick, bride to be of Tallack Dosdall, on Saturday Sept. 10, 9 to 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Morris. Andrea is the daughter of Lisa Bobrick and Tallack is the son of Vicky Dosdall of Morris. Their wedding is planned for Oct. 21 in Morris.

There will be an open house bridal shower for Alissa Melberg, bride to be of Kirby Sayles, on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Kongsvinger Lutheran Church. Men are welcome. Alissa is the daughter of Penny Melberg and Jay Melberg. Kirby is the son of Dan and Casey Sayles. The couple is registered at Target and Herbergers.

There will be an open house baby shower for Terria Wilde and Jayme Christians on Sept. 4 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hotel 200 poolside in Morris.

There will be an open house 50th wedding anniversary celebration for Neil and Joyce Leroux on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Morris Evangelical Free Church in Morris (901 Scotts Ave). No gifts please.

There will be an open house 75th anniversary celebration for Ed and Helen Jane Morris on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Alexandria Golf Club, 2300 Nokomis Ave., Alexandria. No gifts please.