Open Houses

There will be a 50th wedding anniversary open house for Neil and Joyce Leroux on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Morris Evangelical Free Church in Morris (901 Scotts Ave). No gifts please.

There will be a open house celebration for the 75th wedding anniversary of Ed and Helen Jane Morrison on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Alexandria Golf Club (2300 N Nokomis Ave). No gifts, please.

There will be an open house wedding reception for Kevin and Serenity Nohl at the Apostolic Christian Faith Fellowship Hall, 24982 St. Hwy 9, Hancock, on Sept. 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Joint open house 90th birthday celebration for Mavis Blume and Millie Wilts to be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herman Community Center. No gifts or cards please. Everyone welcome!

An open house bridal shower for Stephanie Link, daughter of Tim and Dawn Link of Renville, bride to be of Eric Smith, son of Dennis and Robin Smith of Holloway, will be held on Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon at the Morris Evangelical Free Church.

There will be an open house bridal shower for Megan Hoyer bride to be of Brady Godtland on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1. to 3 p.m. at the Morris Senior Center. Megan is the daughter of Jill Grossman and Garrett Hoyer. Brady is the son of John and Terri Godtland of Gonvick, Minnesota. Their wedding is planned for Oct. 8, 2016 in Morris.

There will be an open house bridal shower for Courtney Solvie bride to be of Jack Miller on Sat Oct 1st at the LaFave House in Morris. Come and go between 9 and 11 am. Parents of the couple are Bruce and Cindy Solvie and Dan and Lori Miller. No gift wrap please, just a card attached. The couple is registered at Macy's and Target.

There will be an open house 80th birthday party for Inga Mae Urke at the Minnewaska Lutheran Home in Starbuck on Sept. 17 from 1 to 5 pm. There will be a program at 3:30 p.m. RSVP requested but not necessary 320-585-6435 aenaders@fedtel.net