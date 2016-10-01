Open Houses 0ct. 1, 2016

An open house 95th birthday party for Pearl Gades will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 12 to 3 p.m.at Best Western Kelly Inn, 100 4th Avenue South, St. Cloud, Minnesota. Pearl is requesting no gifts please.

An open house 80th birthday party for Ralph Kampmeier will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at Spauldings Bar in Chokio. No presents please - he’s been spoiled all his life.

There will be an open house baby shower for Finn Tanner Berning, infant son of Tanner and Kaycee Berning on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Federated Church in Morris.

There will be an open house bridal shower honoring Emily Ehlers, bride to be of Zachary Nelson, Saturday, Oct. 15, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Morris. Emily is the daughter of Doug and Sharon Ehlers, Morris. Zac is the son of Dave and Sherry Nelson, Hitterdal. The couple is planning a December wedding.