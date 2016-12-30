Open houses

Please join us for an open house bridal shower in honor of Rachel Moser, bride-to-be of Travis Kloehn. Rachel is the daughter of Lowell and Karen Moser of rural Morris and Travis is the son of Nolan Kloehn and Kathy Kloehn of Alexandria. The shower will be 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall which is located south of Morris on US Highway 59, then East on 290th Street (across the street from the Apostolic Christian Church). Please bring a recipe. Rachel and Travis are registered at Herbergers, Target, and Town and Country.