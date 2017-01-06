Open houses

There will be an open house bridal shower in honor of Rachel Moser, bride-to-be of Travis Kloehn on Saturday, Jan. 14. Rachel is the daughter of Lowell and Karen Moser of rural Morris and Travis is the son of Nolan Kloehn and Kathy Kloehn of Alexandria. The shower will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall which is located south of Morris on US Highway 59, then east on 290th Street (across the street from the Apostolic Christian Church). Please bring a recipe. Rachel and Travis are registered at Herbergers, Target, and Town & Country.

There will be an open house 90th birthday celebration for Bill Maloney on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Morris Senior Center.