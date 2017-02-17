Open Houses
There will be an open house baby shower for Zoey Margaret Schmidgall, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cyrus. Zoey is the daughter of Kayla and Adam Schmidgall. Please bring a book instead of a card. They are registered at Target.
There will be an open pouse bridal shower in honor of Megan Mecklenburg, bride to be of Patrick Uphoff, from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 4, at Faith Lutheran Church in Morris. The couple is registered at Menards, Target and B Inspired.