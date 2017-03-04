Open Houses

An open house bridal shower for Sarah Biewer bride-to-be of Corey DeCamp will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Chokio. Share your favorite recipe with the couple in place of a card.

There will be an Open House Bridal Shower for Elizabeth Ness bride-to-be of Brady Koehl from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Apostolic Christian Faith Fellowship Hall at 24982 State Hwy 9 South. The couple is registered at Target, Herberger's and Town & Country.