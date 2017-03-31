Morris Open Houses

There will be a bridal shower in honor of Cate Grueneich, bride to be of Tony Schultz, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8 at First Lutheran Church, 200 East 5th Street, Morris.

There will be an open house bridal shower in honor of Megan Sonnabend, bride-to-be of Tom Boutain, at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1420 Nevada Ave, Benson.

There will be an open house bridal shower for Sheila Newman, bride-to-be of Brent Hennen, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Morris Senior Citizens Center in Morris. Brent is the son of Barry and Susan Hennen of Morris. The couple is registered at Target. Everyone is welcome.

There will be an open house bridal shower for Ashley Karst, bride-to-be of Gunner Anderson ofrom 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, at Zion Lutheran Church, 315 S Columbia Ave, Morris. Hosted by Brianna Summer and Judy Neuman. The couple is registered at Herbergers - Ashley Karst Bridal Shower, and Target - Ashley and Gunner's Wedding. Monetary gifts are appreciated as their home is small.