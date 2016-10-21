Claus-McCallum wedding
Darbie Claus and David McCallum were united in marriage on Sept. 24, 2016.
Darbie Claus is the daughter of Darwin and Deb Claus of Enderlin, North Dakota, and granddaughter of Janis Claus of Milnor, North Dakota and Sandy Mund of Lisbon, North Dakota. David McCallum is the son of John and Linda McCallum of Mahtomedi, Minnesota, and grandson of Charles and Gloria Giese of Holloway, Minnesota.
The outdoor ceremony was held at the beautiful Rustic Oaks in Moorhead, Minnesota. Pastor Michael Toomey officiated the ceremony.
Darbie and David are both graduates of the University of North Dakota, where they studied management and law respectively. Darbie is a Member Service Representative and Assistant to the Manager at Dakota Plains Credit Union in Enderlin, North Dakota. David is currently studying for the North Dakota Bar and works as an Independent Consultant with Jones & Kelly Attorneys At Law in Lisbon, North Dakota.
The couple is looking forward to settling down in a home of their own in the Enderlin-Lisbon area with their one and half year old daughter Doriana.