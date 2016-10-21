Claus-McCallum wedding

The outdoor ceremony was held at the beautiful Rustic Oaks in Moorhead, Minnesota. Pastor Michael Toomey officiated the ceremony.

Darbie and David are both graduates of the University of North Dakota, where they studied management and law respectively. Darbie is a Member Service Representative and Assistant to the Manager at Dakota Plains Credit Union in Enderlin, North Dakota. David is currently studying for the North Dakota Bar and works as an Independent Consultant with Jones & Kelly Attorneys At Law in Lisbon, North Dakota.

The couple is looking forward to settling down in a home of their own in the Enderlin-Lisbon area with their one and half year old daughter Doriana.