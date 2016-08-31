Leah Peterson is following in family footsteps

Teaching runs in the family for the new first grade teacher at Hancock Elementary School. Leah Peterson comes from a family of teachers which includes her mom, Dixie, and older sister, Jenna, who are both teachers. Her dad, Bruce, operates a blacktopping business in her hometown of Onamia, Minnesota.

Peterson graduated with a class of 32 students from Onamia High School in 2012. She stated that the school is very similar in size to Hancock's school system so she feels very comfortable here.

After high school she attended the University of Minnesota, Morris where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education. She then had the opportunity to do her student teaching in New Zealand where she noticed that despite the different cultures, the art of teaching is quite similar. She graduated from UMM this spring so this will be her first teaching job.

Peterson will be teaching one of the two first grade sections. Her class will have 15 students and Hannah Plattner will teach the second section.

She would like to incorporate 'hands-on' learning methods in her classroom. She is also hoping to promote good student choices and help them become self-efficient.

When not teaching you could find Peterson hiking, camping, or playing her bass guitar in a jazz group. She will also be coaching junior varsity volleyball this fall.

Peterson knew when she walked through the doors at the Hancock School that this was where she wanted to teach. She could feel the welcoming attitude around her and see how supportive the community is of the school. Basically she is excited to be able to begin her teaching career at a small school similar to where she grew up.