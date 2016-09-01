Talking it over

My summer vacation is over and it is time to get back to work. After taking a vacation, I can understand how the students and teachers feel when it is time to go back to work. In some ways it is nice to get back into a routine, but in other ways, vacation is great with no schedules, deadlines and time to sleep in.

Last week, my husband and I had another great vacation at a resort near Park Rapids with friends, our children and grandchildren. Even though it was a bit windy and cool on some of the days, we managed to squeeze in lots of swimming, boating, fishing, games and campfires. Of course there was also lots of eating. We never seem to lack in the food category and now I will have to diet for a few weeks to make up for all that indulging.

Quite often I have found that during our vacations, there is something that takes place to make it memorable. We didn't try to burn up the boat this year like we did last year, and no one got real sick or passed away back home, so it was a good year. I think I will remember this vacation as a time of communicating with realtors and home sellers about houses and dealing with thoughts of moving in the near future. We were able to sit down with the kids and get an idea of their schedules for the next few weeks and also ask them if there are things they want before we put together the list for our auction sale. We have set our auction date for Oct. 1 but still need to determine a moving date..

This week will also be busy at my job at the school. While we have spent the entire summer getting everything clean, we now have to make sure things are still clean. The full-time janitors are helping teachers get their rooms ready and finishing up last minute items. I will probably re-wash some windows and doors and go through all the bathrooms to make sure they are ready for students. The first home volleyball and football games are this week which means the school year is underway.

Even though I haven't really gotten out of a routine this summer, September makes me feel like I am getting back on schedule. I have regular events to cover, no more scrambling to find news for the paper. With school back in session, I don't have to worry about pictures for the paper or items for the sports page.

Back-to-school also means that our children are walking, riding bikes and getting on buses to head to class. Take care in school zones and everywhere else you may be driving so we can have a good fall and safely get our lives back on track.