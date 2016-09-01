New Industrial Arts teacher is very familiar with Hancock

Shop class has changed over the years. The course that once stressed primarily building things now also includes other subjects like drafting, small engines, wiring, plumbing and even some engineering. The name has even changed to Industrial Arts to cover all these courses.

Hancock's new Industrial Arts teacher is quite familiar with these subjects and pleased to be able to share his knowledge with the students. Scott Thompson from Benson will be the full-time Industrial Arts teacher with classes in woods, drafting and engineering, small engines and a trades class where students will learn building, wiring and plumbing.

Thompson is very familiar with these subject as he has his own construction business in Benson. He plans to continue with that business, primarily in the summer, while teaching full-time in Hancock.

Thompson is the son of Larry and Laurie Thompson who farm near Swift Falls. He has one brother and two sisters. His dad is a brother to Karen Stettner of Hancock so Scott has been around a lot in Hancock with his cousin Wes.

While attending high school in Benson, Thompson was very active in wrestling. He became the first state champion in wrestling from Benson. Later his brother, Ryan added two more state championships so they kept it all in the family.

Thompson graduated from Benson High School in 2005, then attended Ridgewater Community College and St. Cloud State University, graduating in 2010. He taught one year at St. Cloud Tech and then started his construction business. He has also been doing some long-term subbing in the Benson and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg school districts. He and his wife, Kim, have a daughter, Hallie.

Naturally his favorite hobby is anything to do with wrestling or wood work but Thompson also likes to hunt, fish and do things outdoors.

He hopes to use some new technology recently added at the school in his classroom. They include a 3D printer and a C & C machine. Thompson believes it is important for students to learn about the new technology involved in the Industrial Arts courses.

He is excited to be teaching in Hancock because he always hoped to teach in a small town. He added that Hancock feels like home and growing up on a farm will help him relate better to his students in this rural community.