Heidi Asmus will be doing Speech Therapy at the school

Working just a little closer to home brings Heidi Asmus to Hancock Public School this year. Asmus will be the new Speech Therapist at the school, employed through the Midwest Special Education Co-op. She will work in Hancock three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. She will work with students from preschool through 12th grade focusing on articulation, language and fluency in speech.

Additionally, Asmus will travel to the West Central Area schools one day and on the fifth day will travel to various locations as the assistant tech coordinator for the Co-op. Fortunately, Asmus is very familiar with this area, having grown up in Donnelly. She is one of three daughters of Robert and Kathy Kopel and is a 2000 graduate of Morris Area High School. After high school she attended Moorhead State University where she received both her bachelors' and ,masters' degrees in Speech Pathology.

In 2004 she married Jarrod Asmus who currently works as a crop adjuster and farms. The couple lived in Fergus Falls for seven years where Heidi worked at the Lake Region Health Care Center and later at Midwest Special Ed Co-op. The couple has three sons, Riley, 9, Alex, 7 and Jace, 4. They now live in Morris so the drive to Hancock is much shorter than to Fergus Falls.

Asmus is not really sure what prompted her to go into the speech therapy program. In college she was uncertain about the field she wanted to go into until a friend shared her interests, speech therapy, and Asmus liked it. Now she finds it rewarding to see the progress students make under many challenging circumstances.

When not teaching, you could find her playing softball for the Chokio Foxy Ladies, reading or doing anything sports related. Instead of a swimming pool in their backyard, you will find a batting cage where the entire family spends time together.

She is excited to join the staff at Hancock Public School since she already knows many of them. Along with the staff she looks forward to getting to know the students and their parents. She will be reviewing the paperwork of past students so she can tailor a program to meet their needs. She is anxious to witness their progress and as well as that of new students in the program throughout the coming school year.