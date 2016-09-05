Morris Fire Chief Dave Dybdal reports extensive damage to the back of the Bello Cucina restaurant in Morris following an early morning fire Sunday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Photo by Sue Dieter/Sun Tribune

State Fire Marshal Toby McLain determined that discarded cigarette butts and ashes outside the building were the cause of an early Sunday morning fire that caused extensive smoke damage throughout the Bello Cucina Italian Restaurant at 506 Atlantic Ave., Morris Fire Chief Dave Dybdal said in a news release.

Dybdal said a passerby who noticed an early Sunday morning fire at the Bello Cucina Italian Restaurant at 506 Atlantic Ave. likely saved the entire building from being involved with fire.

Dybdal said a passerby called in the fire at about 2:19 a.m. Sunday on the back side of the restaurant. When firefighters responded, they were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area by the back door, Dybdal said in the release.

If the passerby had not reported the fire, in "Another 10 minutes the whole building would have been involved with fire. In this case they were lucky, there was a gas line just above the fire that could have breached, however by shutting off the gas meter and cooling the pipe down with water mitigated the issue of as gas ruptured line," Dybdal said.

The State Fire Marshal said the fire was caused by discarded cigarette butts outside the back wall where a small metal can also was found where the fire initiated in the wood exterior wall, than spread up towards the eve and into the ceiling area in the kitchen, Dybdal said.

Dybdal reminded smokers that " before you throw out butts and ashes, make sure they are out. Dowsing in water or sand is the best way to do that."

"The first Morris fire engine on scene encountered heavy fire and smoke coming out the back wall," Dybdal said in a news release. Morris firefighters were able to make a quick offensive attack to knock down most of the fire located in the Kitchen area by the back door. Hancock Fire Department was also called to assist Morris Fire Fighters on scene.

The building has structural damage in the wall and ceiling areas in the back, and extensive smoke damage throughout the entire building, Dybdal said. "...once inside the extent of the fire damage is evident," Dybdal said.

One Morris firefighter did suffer a hand injury when pulling ceiling, Dybdal said. No other injuries were reported..

Also assisting at the Scene, Stevens County Ambulance, Morris Police Department, Stevens County Sheriff's Department and UMM Police, the news release said.

The Morris restaurant opened 10 years ago and is the flagship location for Bello Cucina owner Jason Mueller of Glenwood. Other locations are in Fergus Falls, St, Joseph, Spicer, Marshall and Alexandria, Minnesota.