Enrollment dips slightly at Morris Area Schools

MAES second grade teacher Kim Erdahl gives a high five to this student on the first day of the 2016-2017 school year. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Millers stop to take the annual first day of school photo outside of the Morris Area Elementary School on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Father Brook Miller captures some brotherly love between Ellis (left) and Parker (right). Ellis is a third grader this year, while older brother Parker is a fifth grader. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Enrollment was down by 18 students when school started Set. 6 at Morris Area Schools, Superintendent Rick Lahn said at Tuesday's school board meeting.

Enrollment was 993 students in elementary and secondary schools compared to 1,011 when school ended in June.

"We knew that would happen because we graduated 80 students and took in 58 in kindergarten," Lahn said of the enrollment dip.

The number of kindergarten students dropped from 79 students last school year to 58 at the start of this year.

"We believe this is a bubble and not a trend," Lahn said of enrollment and the kindergarten numbers. "We believe we will see the numbers go back up."

While Lahn shared enrollment numbers with the school board he did say that the count on Oct. 1 will be more accurate.

"Sept. 6 is not really the best time to look at enrollment," Lahn said. "We will still have new kids show up over the next couple of weeks and kids move out."

School board member Brent Furhrman asked if enrollment numbers caused any staffing issues.

Lahn said district officials had already decided to cut a kindergarten position for this school year based on projected enrollment.

"We were ahead of the game," Lahn said. Kindergarten has three sections this year instead of the typical four sections.

Overall, there were 513 elementary students and 480 secondary students when school started. In June, there were 534 elementary students and 477 secondary students.

Open enrollment numbers also shifted in the district this fall. In June, 155 students were open enrolled into the district and 137 were opened enrolled this month. The district had 99 students who open enrolled to other districts in June and 92 this month.

The Hancock School District is destination for most students who open enroll from Morris Area, Lahn said. Fifty-three Morris Area School students open enroll to Hancock, Lahn said.

"I'm not sure why that is but we do know that we have a lot of students in the eastern border of our district that choose to go (to Hancock)," Lahn said of open enrollment.

The majority of students who open enroll from Morris Area choose Hancock but other students enroll at West Central Area, 25, Chokio-Alberta, 12, Herman Norcross, 4 and Minnewaska, 2. Another 12 students attend charter schools or online academies.

Fifty-three students open enroll from the Chokio-Alberta School District to Morris Area. Twenty-five open enroll from Herman Norcoss and 19 from Hancock. Morris Area has students open enrolled from West Central Area, 17, Benson, 5, Minnewaska, 2, Mankato, 1, and Monticello, 1.