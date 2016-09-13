Construction continues on Pacific Avenue

Nate Haseman of Riley Brothers Construction uses a remote control to operates a walk behind paver to pack dirt in a storm sewer project on Pacific Avenue Sept. 12. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune

Storm stewer construction started on a section of Pacific Avenue last week.

Jim Dittbenner of the city of Morris's street department said storm sewer was pushing up in the section of street from the intersection of West 5th Street to West 6th Street and Pacific Avenue. Dittbenner said Pacific Avenue from West 5th to West 7th will also be resurfaced.

Riley Brothers of Morris is the project contractor.

