One hour a day can help students with college courses

For one hour a day, Hancock students can get a feel of what college courses may be like. The first hour of each day, Penny Schmidgall of Hancock will teach a college English course. The first half of the year the course will focus on public speaking and listening. The second half of the year she will be teaching English composition which is a college writing course. Students will earn college credits in both classes.

The courses are directed through Southwest Minnesota State University where Schmidgall attended a workshop this summer. She will be working closely with the faculty there. She will grade the students at the school and then send video of their work to SMSU. The course is familiar to her since she taught from the same textbook at the University of Minnesota, Morris. At UMM she taught in the Communication, Media and Rhetoric department.

Schmidgall grew up in Deer Creek, Minnesota and went to college at UMM. She then earned her Master's Degree at St. Cloud State University.

She said that she really enjoyed working with the college students and is looking forward to working with the students in Hancock. Having lived in Hancock ever since her marriage to Bruce Schmidgall and raising five children here, she feels like she knows the students quite well. One member of her class will even be her own son, Mason.

Schmidgall stays busy attending the many events that her children are involved in but also still likes to play softball and volleyball. You will find her in the stands at nearly every Hancock sporting event, concert or program.

Giving students a taste of college courses is important at the high school level. It could help them determine the direction they want to take in life while helping them obtain some early credits. Public speaking and good English skills can also help in nearly every future position.

Schmidgall is looking forward to teaching in the community she calls "home" and at the school where she already spends a lot of time. An added plus may just be seeing and teaching her own children.