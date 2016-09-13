Susan Nelson thinks Hancock is a perfect fit

Sue Nelson wants to share her own love of music by helping the students enjoy it too. Nelson is the new vocal music instructor at Hancock. Photo credit: Katie Erdman/Hancock Record

It can be considered an honor to be asked to fill a position by the person who is leaving that job. Sue Nelson learned about the vocal music position at the Hancock School from the former instructor, Kris Miller. Miller had learned from a friend that Nelson was looking for a part-time music job in the area and gave her a call to tell her about the opening in Hancock. After applying and interviewing with administration in Hancock, Nelson was offered the job which seems to be a perfect fit for her.

Nelson will teach choir four days a week to students in grades kindergarten through 12. She will be in charge of concerts, the Christmas program and competitions. All things that she is very familiar with.

Nelson grew up in Princeton, Minnesota and after graduating from high school attended the College of St. Benedict. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree there in vocal music and education. Her first job was in Pierz, Minnesota where she taught junior and senior high vocal music.

For several years Nelson stayed home to raise her family while also giving piano lessons. Eventually she was able to go back into teaching with her latest position in Delano, Minnesota.

Last fall, her husband Mike Nelson, who is a pastor, accepted a call to the St. John's and Kongsvinger parishes near Donnelly. They moved to Donnelly in November but Nelson continued to commute to Delano two days a week to finish out the year. In June she said goodbye to a school district where she had worked for 12 years. It was a hard thing to do but necessary because of all the travel.

The move to Donnelly also brought them closer to family. One of their daughters and two grandchildren live in Elbow Lake. The couple has four children and 10 grandchildren and step grandchildren.

Nelson is excited about the position in Hancock. She loves the number of special instruments such as boom wackers, recorders and guitars. She has used those instruments in previous positions.

She is also looking forward to the concerts and programs. As a child, she would gather up all the neighborhood kids and organize pageants and plays. Now she can complete that dream by organizing programs and concerts in Hancock. When not organizing music events, you could find her sewing, crocheting or riding bike.

Nelson hopes to encourage her students to love music by being actively part of good musical experiences. She feels a child can learn to love something by doing it. She also wants to share her own love of music by helping the students enjoy it too.