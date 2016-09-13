Enrollment jumps by 10 students for 2016-17

The official first day of school numbers are in and compared to the first day last year, the enrollment at Hancock Public School has increased by 10 students to 340, which was also the enrollment figure at the end of school last year.

These numbers do not reflect students who are attending post-secondary courses outside of the Hancock School.

The numbers by class compared to opening day last year are as follows:

2015-16 2016-17

enrollment enrollment

Kindergarten 29 32

First 20 27

Second 33 20

Third 30 33

Fourth 33 29

Fifth 22 30

Sixth 27 20

Seventh 31 28

Eighth 22 28

Ninth 20 24

Tenth 20 21

Eleventh 25 22

Twelfth 18 26

Totals 330 340