Enrollment jumps by 10 students for 2016-17
The official first day of school numbers are in and compared to the first day last year, the enrollment at Hancock Public School has increased by 10 students to 340, which was also the enrollment figure at the end of school last year.
These numbers do not reflect students who are attending post-secondary courses outside of the Hancock School.
The numbers by class compared to opening day last year are as follows:
2015-16 2016-17
enrollment enrollment
Kindergarten 29 32
First 20 27
Second 33 20
Third 30 33
Fourth 33 29
Fifth 22 30
Sixth 27 20
Seventh 31 28
Eighth 22 28
Ninth 20 24
Tenth 20 21
Eleventh 25 22
Twelfth 18 26
Totals 330 340