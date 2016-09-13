Weather Forecast

    Enrollment jumps by 10 students for 2016-17

    By Katie Erdman Today at 11:45 a.m.

    The official first day of school numbers are in and compared to the first day last year, the enrollment at Hancock Public School has increased by 10 students to 340, which was also the enrollment figure at the end of school last year.

    These numbers do not reflect students who are attending post-secondary courses outside of the Hancock School.

    The numbers by class compared to opening day last year are as follows:

    2015-16 2016-17

    enrollment enrollment

    Kindergarten 29 32

    First 20 27

    Second 33 20

    Third 30 33

    Fourth 33 29

    Fifth 22 30

    Sixth 27 20

    Seventh 31 28

    Eighth 22 28

    Ninth 20 24

    Tenth 20 21

    Eleventh 25 22

    Twelfth 18 26

    Totals 330 340

