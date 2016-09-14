City officials say exceptions to liquor license cap

The Morris City Council discussed the city's liquor license rules and how the state statute applies to the city at the Sept. 13 meeting.

Seems there is more room for bars in Morris than city officials thought.

Morris City Manager Blaine Hill said at the Sept. 13 Morris City Council meeting that although the State of Minnesota limits the city to seven liquor licenses, there are exceptions to the number.

The seven license cap does not include restaurants that serve liquor, service clubs such as the American Legion or Eagles Club, that serve liquor or 3.2 establishments such as the bowling alley.

The seven license limit would apply to businesses that are primarily bars and not restaurants or service clubs, city officials said.

“Nothing in Morris is really just a bar,” Mayor Sheldon Giese said.

Hill said there is no application for a liquor license pending with the city but an inquiry prompted the city to check on the state statute.

City officials said the news could mean a prospective bar has the opportunity to open in Morris.

It’s important to make the public aware of the news, council member Kevin Wohlers said.

For more on the discussion, see the Sept. 17 Sun Tribune.