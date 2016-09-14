Hancock City Council debates school parking lot request

This lot, across the street from the school, will soon become an area for extra parking.

The house has been burned, the trees are down and the lot at the corner of Third Street and Hancock Ave. in Hancock is ready to be made into a parking lot for the school. The only decisions left to be made are how much will be tarred and the configuration for parking. To help with that, the Hancock School administrators asked the Hancock City Council for guidelines as to what it would approve.

The council members discussed the proposal from the school at their meeting on Monday night. The school had proposed blacktopping the lot up to the curb on the two street sides and also blacktopping a portion of the alley where the lot abuts. It would then put pavers in along the street sides to prohibit driving over the curb.

The council members were hesitant to approve this proposal. One of the reasons was because the boulevard and trees along Hancock Avenue are in good shape and add to the appearance of the area. The council members were also concerned about setting a precedent to allow people to tar up to the curb on their property.

The city council members would like to see the lot tarred up to the sidewalk with the grass and trees on the boulevards left in place. They would also like to see some type of agreement with the school about future maintenance of the paved portion of the alley.

After considerable discussion, it was decided to suggest to the school that it pave up to the sidewalks on each street side of the lot. The school board will now need to decide if this will work for its needs. It will then need to submit a building permit for the council members to approve the final project.

Stevens County Attorney Aaron Jordan and Assistant County Attorney Elisabeth Kirchner were present at the meeting to introduce Kirchner and ask council members if they had any questions for them. Jordan reviewed the procedures for making motions, resolutions and ordinances. The council members had some questions about how to enforce ordinances and who needs to be involved in sending the letters and issuing the warnings. Jordan stated that most ordinance violations are misdemeanors and the Hancock Police Chief should be involved and sign off on any charges relating to them. However, letters can be sent from the city office informing violators about the ordinance.

The final numbers are in for the Eastview Addition project. It is estimated that residents will be assessed about $30 per foot for their portion of the street work. This is less than what was first estimated. Mayor Bruce Malo stated that he watched how the water flowed during a recent rain and noted that there was a dramatic change in how the water was moving. It looked as if the water was flowing more easily to catch basins. Councilman Jeff Kisgen stated that the paving work on the streets was very well done.

Four bids were received for a new furnace and air conditioning unit for the Community Center. The bid from Grossman and Trump from Benson was approved for an Armstrong unit.

The preliminary tax levy was approved showing a 6 percent increase. However, the final levy numbers will be determined after a budget meeting can be held and a final budget is approved.

The October city council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11 because of Columbus Day.