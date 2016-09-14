Talking it over

It is beginning to look and feel like fall with the cooler nights and colorful foliage. Before all those colorful leaves fall to the ground we have a chance to see some beautiful scenery. I like the crispness of fall weather with bright blue skies and dramatic coloration.

Fall is one of my favorite seasons. Spring is definitely my favorite because of all the new life springing out but fall is in the running because of its beauty.

The thing I don't like about this season is that it brings an end to so many things. My garden is done and everything is put away ready for winter. The fields are slowly and steadily being harvested and plowed. Our homes and buildings are being prepared for colder weather with winterization. Warm clothes are replacing the tank tops and shorts in our closets. Sandals can be put away and winter boots set out ready for that first snow fall. We are preparing our lives for the temperature change that we know is coming.

At our house the preparations are a bit different because we are preparing to move instead of getting ready for winter. However, I am making sure I know where those winter clothes, coats and boots are so that they can be dug out when needed.

This week looks like it will be one last nice one for the season and I hope it holds out through Saturday so it is nice for our auction. After that it just needs to stay nice for the move and then I will be ready for winter to move in. It might just be nice to stay indoors, unpack boxes and get some of those things done that I have put off for this time of year.