Talking it over

Over the weekend my husband and I attended our grandson's first junior high football game. It was a bit different from the elementary version and a little bit harder for a grandmother to take. I sat and watched with Tristyn's other grandmother and we both flinched every time we heard the loud crunch of pads hitting pads. They definitely hit harder at this level.

It was a beautiful sunny, yet windy, afternoon to watch the game. We brought our lawn chairs, candy for Tristyn's sisters, and lots of water to stay hydrated. We soon realized that this was very adult football, not only by the hard hitting but also by the length of the quarters, which were now a full 15 minutes each.

Even though it was sometimes hard to watch my grandson getting hit and tackled, I enjoyed the game and happily cheered with each touchdown and eventually, with the win. It was so nice to see Tristyn's smiling face at the end of the game and that there were no broken bones or huge bruises. They are really quite well protected in the pads and helmets they wear.

With our moving and auction plans this fall, it will be hard for us to get to any more of his games this year but I will be anxious to hear the results. I told Tristyn that if we don't make it to many football games, we will try to get to more basketball games. Hopefully there will be some of these on weekends too.

I guess our only grandson is growing up much faster than we want or realize. He is now a seventh-grader and loves being involved in sports and out doing things with his friends. However, he also seems to still enjoy sitting and talking with grandma and grandpa, which makes us very happy.

I guess it is natural to not want him to get hurt doing the things he loves, so we will have to hide our feelings every time those big guys try to run him down on the football field. I may have to wear earplugs though, so I don't hear that loud crunching as they hit. Hopefully, basketball will be easier on the system for both Tristyn and his grandparents.