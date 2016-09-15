Looking back

(Taken from the Thursday, Oct. 5, 2006 issue of the Hancock Record.)

The Swift County Soil and Water Conservation District held their second annual Water Festival at Ambush Park in Benson. The Hancock fifth grade class was invited to attend the day which featured several stations that educated the students about various aspects of our environment.

The Hancock fourth graders went to the second annual Horticulture Field Day at the West Central Research and Outreach Center. The students took part in eight different stations based around the theme of teaching people the important role plants play in our daily lives.

25 YEARS AGO

(Taken from the Thursday, Oct. 3, 1991 issue of the Hancock Record.)

Candidates for homecoming festivities include Kevin Koehl, Boo Schoeck, Chad Solvie and Lee Schmidgall for King, Queen candidates include Stephanie Ver Steeg, Dena DeJager, Paula Barsness and Melanie Goll.

Bev Haugen reports a record potato crop this year. She dug two extra large potatoes along with five smaller ones from one hill. The spuds weighed 1.5 and 1.75 pounds apiece.

Funeral services are pending for Stefan Narum, son of Pastor Peter Narum and Betsy Tiegland.

The Hancock Boy Scout Troop #473 cleaned ditches from Hancock to beyond Page Lake. Members helping were Kevin Blair, Andrew Messner, Michael Messner, David Messner and R.J. Nelson.

50 YEARS AGO

(Taken from the Thursday, Oct. 6, 1966 issue of the Hancock Record.)

Marcia Oksendahl was crowned homecoming queen last Thursday night. Homecoming activities included the coronation, pep rally, bonfire, parade, football game and dance.

Jimmy Spencer and Bruce Anderson, while playing in the woods back of Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church, found an English bicycle. The boys said the bike was smashed up quite badly and that they left the bike where they found it.

S.C. Nelson, of Brooten, was awarded the contract to build the new post office in Hancock and rent it to the Post Office Dept.

75 YEARS AGO

(Taken from the Friday, Sept. 19, 1941 issue of the Hancock Record.)

The entire community was deeply moved Sunday as news of the sudden death of Charles E. Welsh was spread about. Mr. Welsh was the progressive type of business man whose passing would be a real loss to any community.

Miss Wendla Meyer was a member of the graduating class at Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Miss Dorothy Swenson will have to wear her left arm in a cast for several weeks due to a rather peculiar accident. She fell from a stool at the Ritz cafe while engaged in work there and struck her arm on the sharp edge of the kitchen sink.

The new church building for Our Redeemer's congregation is taking shape and one can get an idea as to how it will look when finished.

100 YEARS AGO

(Taken from the Friday, Oct. 6, 1916 issue of the Hancock Record.)

The congregation of the Christian Reformed Church is making preparations to make the installation of their new pastor a church event. Rev. Cupido and wife arrived from Orange City, Iowa, and have spent the week getting settled in their new home. The congregation has a splendid church home and parsonage and having now succeeded in getting a permanent pastor, are hopeful of a successful church future.

A new industry has been founded. There are millions of frogs near the larger lakes and farmers are trapping them by the thousands and shipping the legs to the New York market.

It has been a mighty poor season for thrashing rigs and several of the outfits have already been laid up for the year. Aside from the rain every few days, the crops were exceedingly light and but very few if any of the rigs will go into winter quarters with any financial success. If it were not for the corn crop and livestock, this country would face a mighty close fall and winter.