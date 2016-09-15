Looking back

Juan Carlos Herrera-Serrano, age 25, of Morris, was arrested by officials of the Morris Police Department in connection with the death of his step-son, David Rutherford, age 2.

In order to raise money for student council sponsored events this year the Hancock football team agreed to be 'sold' at a special auction during Homecoming Week. The players were sold one by one to student bidders. The winning bidder then had two days to put the players to work doing things like carrying books to class or cleaning lockers.

25 YEARS AGO

(Taken from the Thursday, Sept. 19, 1991 issue of the Hancock Record.)

Juan David Hernandez is another fine exchange student staying with Dale and Betty Noordmans and family. David is from Spain but is not unfamiliar with living in America. David has lived five of his fourteen years in America.

A letter from the City of Hancock offering to give the school the baseball/football field property was discussed at the school board meeting. The board decided to look into the insurance and other costs further before a decision would be made.

50 YEARS AGO

(Taken from the Thursday, Sept. 22, 1966 issue of the Hancock Record.)

A tragic accident occurred at the intersection of Kerr Avenue and Highway 9 on the outskirts of Hancock claiming the life of Douglas Ver Steeg, 13-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Ver Steeg. Also injured in the two car accident were Robert Ver Steeg, 17, brother of Douglas and driver of the car, and Roger Evink, son of Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Evink, a nephew of the Ver Steeg brothers. Driver of the other car was Clifford Schmitz, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Victor Schmitz of rural Dumont.

Five boys ranging in age from 15 to 17 are slated to appear in Benson juvenile court on charges of stealing money from the rectory of the church of Visitation, Danvers, and in several break-ins spread over the past few weeks.

75 YEARS AGO

(Taken from the Friday, Sept. 19, 1941 issue of the Hancock Record.)

The entire community was deeply moved Sunday as news of the sudden death of Charles E. Welsh was spread about. Mr. Welsh was the progressive type of business man whose passing would be a real loss to any community.

Miss Wendla Meyer was a member of the graduating class at Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Miss Dorothy Swenson will have to wear her left arm in a cast for several weeks due to a rather peculiar accident. She fell from a stool at the Ritz cafe while engaged in work there and struck her arm on the sharp edge of the kitchen sink.

100 YEARS AGO

(Taken from the Friday, Sept. 22, 1916 issue of the Hancock Record.)

George Blier, a young man of about thirty-five years of age, was instantly killed Wednesday morning when a bolt of lightning struck him while he was driving a load of hay to Lowry. A light rain was in progress in the Cyrus area where Blier was from. It appears that Bliers was just entering the city limits of the town when the bolt struck him. He fell back into the wagon on the grain with his feet up in the air, in which position he was found by the residents of Lowry as the horses walked calmly into the village.

The first frost of the season happened Saturday night and it was a good hard one but from all reports nearly every field of corn was safe.

Peder Pederson has just finished the installation of an electric light plant at his farm north of Lake Emily and has his house and barns all wired up in nice shape.