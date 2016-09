The Hancock Commercial Club will be offering a Soup and Pie Supper on Monday, Sept. 26. the supper will be served this year in the school cafeteria during the hours of 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. This is the same night as coronation at the school which begins at 7 p.m. It invites the public to attend both events and enjoy a warm bowl of soup and delicious pie.