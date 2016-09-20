County's law library could be combined with others

The door of the Stevens County law library in the county courthouse. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune

That $10 law library fee attached to the speeding ticket or any ticket issues in Stevens County could be reduced if the county joins other counties in a shared law library.

Stevens County Attorney Aaron Jordan said at the Sept. 20 Stevens County Board of Commissioners meeting that Pope County District Judge R. Clay Hanson had learned the state does not require counties to have law libraries.

Counties have law libraries as a standard practice but that standard practice could change in the judicial district in which Stevens County is a member.

"People generally don't do a lot of research in the law library," Jordan said in an interview after the meeting. "Attorneys that used to come into the law library don't."

The books of the law library have been replaced with access to state laws, court cases and similar information through the Westlaw legal information services' online system, Jordan said.

The law library fee collected on all kinds of tickets and charges, paid even if a person is convicted of murder, Jordan said, is applied to the law library fund. In the past it's been used to buy new law books. These days it's used to pay the Westlaw online fee, he said.

But, if counties don't need separate law libraries they could combine for a shared library and possibly, share the Westlaw fee, Jordan said. Counties might not need to pay their individual Westlaw fee if one fee covers a shared law library system.

It may not completely eliminate the law library fee paid in the counties but it could reduce it, Jordan said.

So far, members of the district law library committee and Stevens County District Court Judge Charles Glasrud are in favor of exploring a shared law library, Jordan said.

A big chunk of any ticket in Stevens County isn't directly attributed to the ticket but toward fees such as the law library fee and state surcharges, Jordan said in the commissioners meeting.