U.S. Highway 59 detour could end this week

A map of the U.S. Highway 59 detour and construction project. Map from the MnDOT website.

A MnDOT official said the U.S. HIghway 59 detour from Morris to the Grant County line could end this week if the weather cooperates. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune

A section U.S. Highway 59 from Minnesota Highway 28 in Morris to Minnesota Highway 27 at the Grant County line could open this week if weather permits, said Jerimiah Moerke of the Minnesota Department of Transportation's District 4 office. The detour follows Minnesota Highway 9 from Morris to Herman and Highway 27 where it intersects Highway 9.

The roughly 11-mile stretch of Highway 59 received a concrete overlay. The construction started around mid-July. The project was expected to take about two months, according to the project description on the MnDOT website.

The time involved was required for the concrete surface, Moerke said. "Concrete takes a little more time (compared to bituminous)," Moerke said.

The $5.3 million project also included the re-construction of the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and Minnesota Highway 28 in Morris.

That intersection was overlaid with concrete, Moerke said. The left turn lanes were also removed from the four-way stop.

The right and left turn lanes at the four-way stop confused motorists, particularly when there were cars at all four stop signs and turn lanes, Moerke said. That many turn lanes worked better when the intersection was a two-way stop, Moerke said.

The left turn lanes were removed and the intersection was tightened, Moerke said.

The remaining lanes are more appropriate a four-way stop, Moerke said.

The detour at that intersection was removed Aug. 23.

PCI Roads of St. Michael is the project contractor.