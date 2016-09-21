Fun for everyone

At Hancock this 2016-17 school year, the Hancock cheerleaders are in charge of homecoming week. From coronation to the dress up days, to the half time performance by the Cheer Clinic at the football game; the cheer girls have it covered.

The Hancock cheerleaders will have a busy week next week. They will be decorating the gym for coronation on Sunday night starting at 5:30 p.m.

They are also in charge of coming up with the themes for the dress up days. Monday will be pajama and autograph day. At 7 p.m., coronation will begin in the big gym.

Tuesday it's wear your favorite jersey and/or support your favorite sport with jersey and sports day.

Wednesday is color day. See your class color below.

1st grade and 7th grade- yellow

2nd grade and 8th grade- red

3rd grade and 9th grade- green

4th grade and 10th grade- blue

5th grade and 11th grade- pink

6th grade and 12th grade - black

Preschool, Kindergarten and staff- maroon

Wednesday night there will be a power tuff volleyball game beginning at 7 p.m. in the big gym. The public is welcome to attend this free event.

Thursday is crazy wacky day. Wear your craziest shirts and inside out pants or whatever you want. You can even wear socks and sandals. It's crazy day!

Friday is Spirit Day. The Hancock cheerleaders will be selling hand and cheek tattoos on Friday, Sept. 30 for the Homecoming football game vs. MACCRAY from 8 to 8:20 a.m. in the foyer at the school. The cost will be $1 per tattoo.

There will be a parade uptown (from the school to Co-op) starting at 2 p.m. and a pepfest will follow the parade in the big gym. The public is encouraged to come out to attend these free events and cheer our athletes on.

The football game vs. MACCRAY will start at 7 p.m. with the Community Ed Cheer Camp (Hancock girls in grades K-6) performing at halftime. There will also be an introduction and small parade of the homecoming royalty candidates.

Following the football game, there will be a dance at the school for grades 7-12 in the little gym from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with a $5 admission.

Please come out and attend these events this week.