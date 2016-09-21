Hancock welcome new foreign exchange student

Tess Brunnberg from Sweden, is staying with Dan and Ericka Bolluyt through and exchange program.

I was very fortunate to acquire the opportunity to interview one of Hancock

High School's three foreign exchange students. Her name is Tess Brunnberg.

Tess was born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden.

Tess is currently living in the home of Ericka and Daniel Bolluyt. Some

differences Tess noticed after arriving in Hancock were between small town

Hancock and the big city of Stockholm. She explained how the people are much

more friendly and sarcastic here in America. They are also much easier to

get along with. She described how many people drive Chevrolet vehicles

around here, and how very few do back home.

Some weird questions Tess has been asked about back home have included

Taylor Zeltwanger asking her if she can see the stars at night in Sweden. "I

laughed and replied, 'Yes Taylor, we have a sky where I live!'"

Tess then explained how Taylor also asked if she had ever seen cattle

before. She smiled and exclaimed, "Yes Taylor, we also have animals in

Sweden!"

Tess shared how she was once asked what type of language she spoke in

Sweden. She smirked and replied, "Swedish!"

Tess shared with me that her favorite American food so far was Shake Shack's

burgers in Grand Central Station New York. "They are the bomb!" As Tess

described them.

Tess later shared with me the big culture shocks she's experienced. She

explained how many Americans are very open with other people about who they

are voting for in the upcoming presidential election.

She also shared with me how everybody seems to own guns around here which

is very illegal back in the country of Sweden.

Tess said she was shocked that there was virtually no form of public

transportation in our area.

In the final series of questions I asked Tess what she liked most about

Hancock and what she missed the most about back home In Stockholm. Tess

replied by saying, "The people are very nice here and they make me feel at

home." Tess then proceeded to tell me about how it is very nice to have all

of her new friends living close together. Tess explained how she misses

Swedish candy, Swedish cheese, eating healthy, and of course her friends and

family back home in Sweden.

Tess will be staying in Hancock until the school year is over.