    Hancock welcomes new foreign exchange student

    By Katie Erdman Today at 12:32 p.m.
    Tess Brunnberg from Sweden, is staying with Dan and Ericka Bolluyt through and exchange program.

    I was very fortunate to acquire the opportunity to interview one of Hancock

    High School's three foreign exchange students. Her name is Tess Brunnberg.

    Tess was born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden.

    Tess is currently living in the home of Ericka and Daniel Bolluyt. Some

    differences Tess noticed after arriving in Hancock were between small town

    Hancock and the big city of Stockholm. She explained how the people are much

    more friendly and sarcastic here in America. They are also much easier to

    get along with. She described how many people drive Chevrolet vehicles

    around here, and how very few do back home.

    Some weird questions Tess has been asked about back home have included

    Taylor Zeltwanger asking her if she can see the stars at night in Sweden. "I

    laughed and replied, 'Yes Taylor, we have a sky where I live!'"

    Tess then explained how Taylor also asked if she had ever seen cattle

    before. She smiled and exclaimed, "Yes Taylor, we also have animals in

    Sweden!"

    Tess shared how she was once asked what type of language she spoke in

    Sweden. She smirked and replied, "Swedish!"

    Tess shared with me that her favorite American food so far was Shake Shack's

    burgers in Grand Central Station New York. "They are the bomb!" As Tess

    described them.

    Tess later shared with me the big culture shocks she's experienced. She

    explained how many Americans are very open with other people about who they

    are voting for in the upcoming presidential election.

    She also shared with me how everybody seems to own guns around here which

    is very illegal back in the country of Sweden.

    Tess said she was shocked that there was virtually no form of public

    transportation in our area.

    In the final series of questions I asked Tess what she liked most about

    Hancock and what she missed the most about back home In Stockholm. Tess

    replied by saying, "The people are very nice here and they make me feel at

    home." Tess then proceeded to tell me about how it is very nice to have all

    of her new friends living close together. Tess explained how she misses

    Swedish candy, Swedish cheese, eating healthy, and of course her friends and

    family back home in Sweden.

    Tess will be staying in Hancock until the school year is over.

