Hancock 2016 Homecoming Royal Court

Sabrina Mattson was crowned Hancock Homecoming Queen on Monday night and Tyler Reese was crowned King. Other candidates included Ana Chavira, Kassandra Algarate, Elena Schaefer, Chandler Gramm, Andrew Shaw and Taylor Zeltwanger. Crowning the king was Emma Nelson and crowning the queen was Zach Copa. Three Hancock exchange students Tess Brunnbergh, Wanga i Tang and Guy Paradeesatanun were excorted by Cody Greiner, Andrea Clemente and Hannah Ogren. First grade crown, flower and robe carriers were Kelsy Hacker, Abigail Boon, Beau Haugen and Kael Cluever. Emcees were Charlie Marczak and Grace Worner.