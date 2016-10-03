There is still work to be done but the numbers are moving in the right direction. Hancock student Multiple Measurement Rating (MMR) test scores have come in and there was improvement from last year. However, there can still be work done to get the scores even better.

The Hancock students were under the state average in four areas compared to six last year. They were over the state average in thirteen areas. The combined score for all categories for Hancock Elementary was 64.45 percent compared to 64.95 percent last year. At the high school level the percentage went from 63.71 last year to 66.21 this year.

Three of the scores under the state average were in the seventh and eighth grade reading and math tests. This is an adjustment age group so staff now knows where and with whom they need to concentrate their efforts. By breaking down the tests and learning specific areas that failed, they can work with the students on these subject areas. Supt. Loren Hacker told the school board members at their meeting last week that the staff is taking this seriously and working hard to improve the scores each year.

In comparing Hancock elementary to other areas schools, the school ranked third while the high school topped all area schools in the area in their ranking.

"This is exactly what I want to see as an administrator," stated Hacker. "Our high school has done a nice job of consistently bumping up the scores."

Board members took special care to review the numbers but also realized that the test scores are just a tool. The staff can use this data to drive planning and progress checks.

In a related matter, the board members learned that JMC, a student information system recently installed at the school, is up and working nicely. Parents can now receive electronic mid-terms and report cards. They will also get alerts for things like low lunch balance or if a student fails to turn in an assignment or is marked tardy or absent. Teachers are also able to send out regular progress reports to the parents.

In other action the board:

Approved a proposed 2016 pay 2017 levy with a slight increase. The final levy amount will be approved later this year.

Accepted with thanks the resignation of Terry Lebens as janitor. A thank you was also made to Jack Van Eps for his service to the district as janitor and bus driver.

A new van purchase was made and Hacker told the board that the van was needed for resident students transported to treatment centers.

Reviewed the work on the land at the corner of 3rd Street and Hancock Avenue which will now be known at the south parking lot. The land will be cleared for a parking lot and graveled this year. Hacker will be attending a City Council meeting next month to discuss tarring options.

An election notice was approved with the following running for three seats on the school board: Barry Nelson, Troy Hausmann, Kevin Koehl and Mark Mattson. Gary Nohl did not file for re-election.

The next school board meeting will be on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.