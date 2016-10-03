From Bangkok to Hancock

I was fortunate enough to interview my good buddy Sakdhithouch Paradeesatanun. He is one of the three foreign exchange students in Hancock High School. He lives with Laurie and Patrick Burke. His nick name is Guy because no one knows how to say his real name.

Guy is from Thailand, a small country in southeast Asia and lives in the capital city of Thailand called Bangkok. Guy arrived on the third of September. What Guy thought the first day he arrived in Hancock was there is a lot of corn here, and he noted how small the community is here compared to Bangkok. Guy also said that he liked how nice the people from Hancock are and how kind they are to him.

In Thailand Guy lives with one of his three sisters, he usually makes his own breakfast and goes to school by himself using the public transportation like the skytrain and subway. Guy does not have his driver's license because in Thailand you need to be at least eighteen to get a driver's license.

The reason Guy chose to be an exchange student was because he wanted to experience new cultures. He likes to take pictures during his free time and he also plays sports.

His favorite sport is soccer, but in Hancock they do not play soccer. The thing he misses the most about his home is his family and food because back in Thailand they eat rice with almost every meal.

Guy likes his host family because they are really kind and heart-warming which makes him feel at home. The most difficult thing for Guy is the language difficulty because Thai is his main language and English can be confusing.