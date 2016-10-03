On Thursday, Sept. 15, Hancock Public School was commencing a bus safety exercise. Grades K-12 had to do bus evacuation drills to teach the students how to get off the bus safely in case of an emergency. This took place in front of Hancock Public School.

The students were asked to get on the bus and the bus driver informed the kids what to do in case of an emergency. They were shown all the exits and told what to do in case of an accident. Hancock head bus driver, April Smith said, "Bus safety is important."

Even if students don't ride the bus and instead drive to school, there are important facts to remember. Drivers must be aware when they see a school bus on the road because buses are always picking up kids or dropping them off.

When the school bus stop sign is out and the red lights are flashing, do not pass the bus in any manner because there could be students walking out from around the bus that you can not see.

It is illegal to pass a bus that has the stop sign out and lights flashing. There is no immediate fine for running the bus stop sign, but, if caught, it is a mandatory court appearance. You will have to go in front of a judge so that he may decide the fine or possible jail time.

Hancock Chief of Police Steven Henriksen says, "It's important for high school, and all drivers, to use extreme caution when driving around school buildings and school buses."

So slow down and use caution to make sure Hancock students stay safe on their way to and from school.