The future of engineering comes to Hancock High School

contributed Scott Thompson with the new 3D printer he will be using in classes at HHS.

The new Hancock High School tech teacher, Scott Thompson, is teaching a number of classes this year. Several of which revolve around the main theme of engineering and technology. Six of the classes that he is teaching this year include Tech 10, engineering and drafting, tech ed computer 8, woods, construction and trades, and small engines. Almost all of Thompson's classes involve hands on learning.

His Tech 10 class is a STEM based class. STEM stands for Science Technology Math Engineering. Tech 10 is a basic beginner class for the rest of Thompson's classes. The point of this class is to introduce the students to engineering and project planning. The projects in Tech 10 include students making their own night stands, and also making and racing their own CO2 cars.

Engineering and drafting is a class aimed at introducing students to drafting by teaching them how to hand draft, and then how to use the newer and easier CADD programs. CADD stands for computer aided design drafting. There will be multiple projects that will include CADD and the school's new 3D printer. The projects for the students include an individual engineering project, reverse engineering project, and the invention project where the students must invent their own project.

Tech Ed computer 8 is just a basic introduction to computers and technology for eighth graders.

Thompson's woods class is a project design type of class. The main goal of this class is to teach students the correct and safe ways to use tools and build fine wood projects.

A new tool that will be added to the Hancock shop is the C.N.C. machine. The C.N.C. machine has the ability to carve very intricate structures out of wood and metal by using 3D computer drawings. Students will have a complete choice as to what they would like to build.

Construction and trades is a class that will teach students the basics of constructing and building standing structures. Student will be taught the basics of framing construction, and construction design. This class will also include wiring, plumbing, concrete construction, and maybe basic auto care. Projects will include constructing and wiring lawn sheds, while at the same time doing miscellaneous projects around the school to help improve the school.

The final class is small engines. This class is to teach students the basic understanding of small gas engines, also how to maintain and repair them. Students will learn to take the engines apart and put them back together. After students have learned what they need to, they will have the chance to bring in their own small engines to work on.

Thompson plans on adding engineering and drafting 2 this next semester as well as the possibility of having a robotics class sometime in the future.

Thompson may be a new teacher, but he is bringing a lot of new technology and skill to the Hancock school and, he said he plans to teach here for a long time to come.