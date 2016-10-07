Exchange student returns for a visit 29 years later

Sissel Lillegard Breimo was escorted to prom in 1988 by Chuck Wilson. Sissel was able to visit with Chuck and other former classmates during a recent visit to Hancock.

"Sissel walked in the door and it felt like she had never left," said Betty Gillespie about the visit from a former exchange student at Hancock High School. Sissel Lillegard stayed with the Gillespies during the 1987-88 school year, and came back for her third visit this last weekend.

Even after a 29 year absence it still felt like she was coming home. Sissel still calls Betty "Mom" and feels like the rest of the family are extensions of her own. Her visit this weekend was for the wedding of her "host sister" Carrie's daughter Cassidy. Sissel knew this would be the perfect time to see lots of people from her exchange student days and she was correct in that assumption.

Sissel is married now and has the last name of Breimo. Shortly after her return to Norway she learned that she had cancer so she began an extensive treatment plan. She is now cancer free and appreciates every day she is given. Another big accomplishment in her life was when she and her husband built a cabin, with little help, along the Atlantic Ocean.

Sissel and her husband later adopted two boys from Columbia, South America. Their sons are now 14 and 8 and keep them very busy. The oldest enjoys track and the youngest likes swimming. The family lives in Harstad, Norway, a town of over 25,000 people. Sissel works with a large cleaning company in the Human Resource department and deals with people from several different countries. Her English is often put to good use in her job.

During her visit, Sissel also stopped by the Hancock School. She had not been in the school since graduation in 1988. She was surprised by the many changes and growth. She was able to visit with a former classmate who is now the principal, Tim Pahl. She also stopped by to see her former volleyball coach, Kim Voorhees, where she talked to the students about her country and culture. This fit in with the second grade vocabulary words for the week which included culture and language. Another classmate, Amy Brown, was teaching in the third grade room.

The wedding was also a great opportunity for her to see other friends and classmates she met during her time here. On the day of this interview, she was able to visit with Chuck Wilson, who was her prom date while in Hancock.

Sissel truly enjoyed her year as an exchange student and would recommend it to anyone. Her host family has become a second family and they are able to keep in touch easily through the internet. However, she said it is also nice to schedule some of these personal visits. Betty added that she hopes to travel to Norway in the future to visit Sissel and her Norwegian family.