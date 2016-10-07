Contributed This is an artist redition of the proposed apartment building for main street in Hancock. The building could also include store fronts if interest is shown.

After several years of working to improve Hancock's main street, it appears that things will happen in the coming year. Word was received last week that Stevens County will receive a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development grant for the amount of $46,100. The grant along with $18,750 from the county and $27,350 from the City of Hancock will be used to demolish several buildings on Hancock's main street.

The county and the city will be spending a combined $46,100 up-front but will get that and more in return with planned redevelopment of the lots said Stevens County Coordinator Becky Young.

Previously the county and city had looked into demolishing just one of the buildings which hasd housed restaurants over the years. It was learned that the restaurant building removal could damage the adjacent building so the demolition was halted.

Over the summer Community Development Bank's parent organization, Midwest Minnesota Development Corporation, a nonprofit based in Detroit Lakes, began working on a plan to develop the property if all the buildings were demolished. The plan would include an apartment complex and potentially also some storefront if interest is shown. Midwest Minnesota Development Corporation will buy the buildings on each side of the restaurant building. Through a joint effort all of the buildings will then be removed to make way for the new construction.

"The possibility of retail stores would happen if there is enough interest," said Justin Cronen of Community Development Bank. If someone has an interest in retail space they should contact Cronen at the bank in Hancock.

"We've got a lot of confidence in Hancock," Cronen said. "We want to see it grow and thrive."

Demolition should start in the spring.

Rae Yost contributed to this story.